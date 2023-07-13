EA Sports FC is almost upon us, with a release date set for September 29th, 2023. EA Sports dropped a lot of news today concerning their next football simulation video game. We got a cover reveal for the standard edition as well as pre-order bonuses for both editions of the game.

The leaks that came out prior to today's reveal turned out to be true. Not only did they get the release date correct, but also Erling Haaland being the game's cover athlete.

The livestream, which aired earlier today, also confirmed the addition of two more Women's Leagues, as well as the Women's Champions League. While we don't know if this means you can start a career with women's teams now, we do know one major feature that's coming to the game.

Perhaps one of the best new additions to EA Sports FC 24 is Crossplay functionality for one of the game's biggest modes, Pro Clubs.

Crossplay coming to EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs Mode

Pro Clubs, a mode that's existed in the FIFA games since FIFA 09. It's an online mode where people create their own personalized player. With this player you can compete against or with other “Pros” online. The mode allows players to take their player online and compete against one other pro (Drop-In Match), or join a team of 11 Pros to take on another Pro Club (Online Pro Club).

Online Pro Club leagues allow teams of 2-11 players to participate in an online league made up of multiple divisions. The more you win, the higher your team goes on the leaderboard.

It's one of the most fun game modes to play with friends, especially in a gaming era where online play dominates the landscape. And now, you'll be able to play this mode with people across different platforms of the game. NOTE – Crossplay only works for the same generation of consoles you're playing on. For example PS4 and Xbox One can play together. However, the former won't be able to play with Series X users.

This is likely due to the fact that the next-gen versions of the game utilize technology that won't be available on older gen-versions. It's similar to how NBA 2K23 users on PS4 and Xbox One still had to use the G.O.A.T. Boat instead of the City in the next-gen versions.

Nintendo Switch player's wont have access to the mode. We're unsure which platforms PC players will be play with.

Unfortunately, this feature was shockingly unavailable in FIFA 23. But now we can rest easy knowing it's going to be in the next generation of Football games. We don't know what else is coming to Pro Clubs. We're likely to get more information on EA Sports FC 24 before the game officially releases on September 29th.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

EA Sports FC releases on September 29th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Players who pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition can get 7 days of early access.

The game marks the first time in 30 years that EA Sports is making a Football game without the FIFA name. EA Sports VP Dave Jackson is optimistic about the future of the series.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said “The new FIFA game – FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy.”

For more information on EA Sports FC 24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.