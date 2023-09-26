The brand new EA Sports PGA Tour Season 6.0 finally dropped, bringing a new course, new seasonal reward, and The Ryder Cup. Additionally, the new season includes a suite of patch notes. This patch fixes and improves several areas of the game from gameplay (online & offline), career, challenges, tournaments, quests, courses, and more. So, what's new in EA Sports PGA Tour Season 6.0? Let's find out what's different from the last update.

Official EA Sports PGA Tour Season 6.0 Patch Notes

Play the Ryder Cup now in #EAPGATOUR 🏌️ Are you Team USA or Team Europe 🤔 pic.twitter.com/88hgdKk4Zp — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) September 26, 2023

The theme of Season 6 is the Ryder Cup, a men's golf competition that takes place every two years. Players from both the U.S. and Europe qualify to represent their nation. While they're trying to win one competition, they're participating for a chance to be in the Ryder Cup, too.

Each match in the competition provides chances to earn points, with a grand total of 28 earnable points. The goal for the winning team is to at least get 14.5 of the 28 points to secure a victory. In the first two days, the competition goes underway with two four-match sessions of fourball and foursomes, respectively. In the final day, the single matches take place, where more points can be earned.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

PGA Tour Season 6.0 adds the theme of this year's Ryder Cup, and much more. When first starting the game, you'll see your player wearing the uniform of the team your support in this tournament. The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, is now playable in the game. Additionally, the real version of this course will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, you can still play the Ryder Cup on other courses that also hosted the event.

The Pro Pass also received a few new items, such as the “Multiverse” gear set for both the U.S. and European teams. Completing the Pro Pass also earns you other neat rewards like Scottie Scheffler's Ball Spec. Additionally, Premium Pass owners can get their hands on a Titleist SM9 Custom Team USA or Europe Wedge.

Season 6.0 also added 2v2 formats Foursomes and Four-Ball in online mode. Other improvements to Season 9 include updated filters for online leaderboards, new Ryder Cup challenge series, Ryder Cup themed Weekly and Seasonal Tournaments, and more.

Lastly, created golfers can now be leveled up to level 60 (previously, 50). However, EA Sports tuned the ratings and level progression so that you won't be able to reach 100+ ratings. This is a bummer for high leveled players who already reached a max rating with their golfer. The grind continues unfortunately for EA PGA players in Season 6.

Below are the official patch notes for EA Sports PGA Tour Season 6.0:

Store & Content: New USA and Europe “MultiVerse” gear sets are available in Pro Pass and Challenges. Superior Command and Superior Escape Specs are available in Pro Pass and Tournaments. New items will be rotating through the store including: Official Team USA and Team Europe clothing and bag sets Nelly Korda Signature Series Specs Cobra AeroJet “Volition” Driver Brooks Koepka’s Scotty Cameron Putter Patrick Cantlay’s Scotty Cameron Putter New gear from Scotty Cameron, Jordan, and Nike New cosmetics available in Challenge rewards: G/Fore Hats Titleist colored golf balls Under Armour shoes TaylorMade clubs XP Boosters: XP Boosters are a new consumable item that allows players to earn XP at an increased rate for a fixed amount of time. Boosters will only be available in the store at limited times during the season.

Gameplay:

Fixed logic in match play formats that was ending the match before the leading golfer hit their final putt in situations where they have already clinched a tie in the match (aka. dormie).

Fixed logic in match play formats that would incorrectly display “3 UP” in the scorecard immediately after a golfer scored a triple bogey on the first hole.

Fixed logic in best ball formats so that golfers are skipped when their score is too high to tie the current hole.

Fixed logic in skins format to advance to the next hole when 2 golfers have tied the hole and no remaining golfers can beat the current score.

Fixed putt meter power target line not being visible on the first putt of a round.

Updated golfer etiquette so that they no longer leave their ball in the cup after holing out in a multiplayer match.

Balls on the green for other golfers are no longer shown when playing alternate shot and foursomes formats.

The golfer is now hidden while viewing the unplayable lie menu to select drop position.

Moved the aim info widget further away from the aim marker.

Cameras: Updated the low-view putting zoom camera to allow for moving the camera all the way back to the ball. Improved accuracy of the low-view putting zoom camera by ensuring that it is always perfectly level. Previously, the camera could include a small amount of roll when on severe slopes. Updated zoom camera so that it now transitions smoothly without resetting its orientation when toggling between zoom camera heights.

Online: Fixed a number of rare issues where golfers or balls could be invisible during an online match. Improved syncing of remote golfers in Online and Private Match lobbies. Fix for some Stroke Play round results in Online mode not being recorded to leaderboards. The fix was applied to servers on August 11th. Fixed the Crowd round setting being selectable in Private Match when it should have been forced to Off. The fix was applied to servers on August 17th. Fixed an issue where the Match Play “All Time” leaderboards were not showing stats when filtering for a specific gameplay style. The fix was applied to servers on August 30th. Fixed an issue where some players were being disconnected when entering an online match and being returned to the main menu with the error message “Authentication Required. Please try again.”. The fix was applied to servers on September 18th. Fixed opponent’s Ball Trail VFX sometimes being shown on your golfer when playing in online match play.

Quick Play: Updated lobbies in match play, foursomes, four-ball, alternate shot, and best ball formats to be pre-populated with golfers so that the player doesn’t have to manually add them each time. Added a new option to golfers in quick play lobbies that allows players to change a golfer from CPU to a locally controlled golfer and vice versa.

Career: Updated round settings confirmation popup to clarify which round of the tournament the player is about to enter. Fixed course preview screen so that it correctly shows which holes you will play in the upcoming round when using quick rounds. Fixed current position being shown as 3,333rd in the event info screen when starting a new 1 round event. Fix for no “Event Results” leaderboard being shown for any tournaments that the player skipped.

Challenges: Fixed broken hole location in “No Need For Speed Here” challenge. The fix was applied to servers on August 11th. Fix for the pro golfer you are playing sometimes being replaced by your created golfer after restarting a change.

Tournaments: Fixed a broken daily tournament “6 Holes – Arcade on Top of the Rock”. The tournament was moved to Torrey Pines to resolve the issue. This fix was applied to servers on August 17th.

Pro Pass: Improved UI navigation so that when entering Pro Pass you view your current level instead of level 1. After previewing a reward, you are now returned to the level you were viewing instead of level 1. Fix for needing to reboot the game in order to claim Premium Tier rewards if the player previously claimed Free Tier rewards and then purchased Pro Pass Premium. Fixed incorrect level progress sometimes being shown in the Rewards Summary screen after a level up occurs. Updated UI animations added sound effects when unlocking and claiming levels. Various improvements to support cleanly transitioning from one season to the next.

Quests: Fixed a crash that could occur when using the notification to view rewards after completing a daily or weekly quest. This was mitigated by updating the quest reward packs to be sent to the player’s inventory instead of being automatically opened. The fix was applied to servers on August 21st. Updated tab order so that “Live” Quests are listed first.

Courses: [Banff Springs] Fixed lake reflection flickering while viewing from the green on hole 4. [Banff Springs]: Fixed camera being obstructed by the crowd on the hole 4 tee box. [Olympia Fields] Adjusted lighting on tee boxes to make for a more consistent overall lighting level. [Pebble Beach] Course specific memory optimizations. [PGA WEST] Added American Express sign to water on hole 17. [Royal Liverpool] Fixed incorrect first cut grass on right side of fairway on hole 8. [Torrey Pines] Adjust color of the cliff to be darker [TPC Scottsdale] Fixed incorrect color on some structure railings. [Wolf Creek] Fixed incorrect handicap listed for hole 9.

Outfits & Gear: Bryson DeChambeau updated to wear Puma baseball hats. Danielle Kang updated to wear FootJoy Premiere shoes. Fixed missing Under Armour logo on the back of Jordan Spieth’s pants in his Round 1 outfit. Fixed EA Sports Standard Belt Buckle clipping through Woven Belt Strap. Fixed Under Armour Curry 8 Spikeless missing Under Armour logo on the back of the shoes. Fix for some hairstyles clipping through snapback hats. Fix for the Odyssey Ten putter head being misshapen in gameplay. Fixed Nike logo appearing on some non-Nike polos on the golfer in the main menu after equipping and rebooting title. Fix for Ping G425 LST and Masters driver appearing slightly disconnected from the shaft when viewed in the Equipment screen.

UI: [Career] Fixed incorrect mode description being displayed in the scorecard screen if a quick play round was played previously. [Course Select] Fix for Pebble Beach background being briefly displayed when entering the Course Select Screen. [Course Select] Updated Olympia Fields and Royal Liverpool to display the short version of their names in the tile and description. [Gameplay] Update text in Match Play formats to say “…to halve hole” instead of “…to tie hole” [Gameplay] Fixed incorrect club thumbnails being shown in the HUD for a created golfer when playing in a local multiplayer match. [Online] Fix for the leaderboard in the scorecard screen sometimes showing a different player highlighted at the bottom even though it should always highlight your stats. [Online] Updated popup text to clarify when a player has been kicked from a lobby by the host. [Online] Added button hints to the View Golfer screen. [Outfits] Fixed “Set outfit as default” button flashing briefly at the bottom right of the screen when navigating from a tab back to the outfits screen. [Leaderboards] Updated so that when a leaderboard is initially viewed it shows the value of each filter instead of the category of the filter. [Main Menu] Fixed main menu tabs disappearing if the player loses network connection in the equipment screen. [PC] Fixed the “enter” key on the numpad not registering. [Private Match] Removed the “Are you sure…” invite confirmation popup. [Private Match] Removed team name information from “Change Teams” popup. [Private Match] Fixed “Custom Hole Select” tab being available to a guest player if they accept an invite while in a Custom Hole Select screen. [Pro Pass] Updated all text referencing “node” to “level”. [Pro Pass] Updated levels to show reward quantity. [Pro Pass] Added a notification that indicates when a level was unlocked after returning from gameplay. [PS5] Fixed menu background theme not being updated when using a PS5 Activity to leave Career mode. [Quests] Fix for the quest slider reset to the top when pinning quests. [Quick Play] Fix for the pro golfer you’ve selected being replaced by your created golfer if you return to the event info screen from Quests or Settings tab by pressing the “Back” button. [Tournaments] Updated the tournament payout popup to specify when a player achieved “Missed Rank” position for a tournament.

Audio: Wholesale improvements to commentary for alternate shot and best ball formats. Fixed cases where you could hear the crowd clapping after a bad shot was made. Fixed a couple commentary lines that were Career mode specific, incorrectly being mentioned during Quick Play rounds. Fixed Harris English being misgendered in Career mode commentary, incorrectly referred to as “she/her”.



Branding: Update The Open Championship logo shown on flag wipes.



Stability: Fixed an issue where the store UI could get stuck permanently on screen. Fixed a crash related to playoffs in Career mode. Fixed a crash related to saving progress in Career mode. Fixed a softlock that could occur after accepting an invite while in gameplay. Xbox Series S memory optimizations. Additional crash and stability-related fixes.



* Pro Pass content requires gameplay to unlock. Requires EA SPORTS PGA Tour (sold separately) and all game updates to play.

And that's everything included in EA Sports PGA Tour Season 6.0. We hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. EA Sports PGA Tour launched back in April for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it an 7/10.

The Ryder Cup tees off this Friday, September 29th, concluding on Sunday, October 1st.

For more gaming and Golf news, visit ClutchPoints.