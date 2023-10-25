Create A Fighter returns in EA UFC 5, allowing players to create the next greatest UFC fighter in history. When created, your fighter can be used in Career Mode as you climb to the top of your division. So, how do you create a fighter in UFC 5? In this guide, we'll show you how to create a fighter, and which modes you can use them in.

How Do You Create A Fighter In EA Sports UFC 5?

Experience the next evolution of the fight game with EA Play!🛑🎮🏆 pic.twitter.com/6JMdq8a87c — EA Play (@EAPlay) October 24, 2023

To create a fighter in EA UFC 5, go to the main menu and select “Create Fighter” under Learn and above Settings. From here, you can create multiple CAFs to make multiple variants. Before you begin editing you just need to decide if you want a fighter for the men's or women's division.

After that, you'll need to decide which type of fighter you'd like to be. Some examples include Kickboxer, Boxer, MMA, Jiu Jitsu, and Boxer. Depending on the type you select, you get certain perks and pre-established ratings that fit your fighter.

Afterwards, you customize your appearance and general info, including your social media handle, voice, and stance. Overall, you'll get to edit your fighter's type, info, appearance, clothing, and style before beginning your journey with them. Additionally, you're free to edit certain aspects of your character at any time, so don't worry if you made a mistake about any cosmetic details.

What Modes Can I Use My Create A Fighter In?

Created Fighters are used in the Career Mode of EA UFC 5. In this mode, you take a pre-existing or created fighter and climb your way to become a defending champ. Created Fighters work similarly to pre-existing ones.

There's no way to really upgrade a CAF. However, you can receive vanity items and cosmetics for leveling up trough your Punch Card. Overall, you want to take time in creating a fighter with good attributes and archetypes. So feel free to do some research, watch some YouTubers, and experiment before making your CAF. The nice part is that you get a ton of CAF slots, so you can make as many fighters as you wish

EA Sports UFC 5's Deluxe Edition released earlier this week, and the standard edition releases this Friday. The game is available for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, EA Play Members get a 10% discount option along with a 10-hour trial to try the game out.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.