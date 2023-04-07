Now that we have two developers creating golf games again, it’s time to compare the two: Between EA Sports and 2K, who makes the better PGA Tour golf game?
Well, if you’re just basing it on our review scores for both games, then you’d think that EA Sports PGA Tour is better than PGA Tour 2K23. While EA Sports PGA Tour objectively offers the higher quality package, there are a few distinctions between the two, and a couple of aspects that would make you pick one game over the other. There are a lot of pros and cons in picking one game, and they’re different enough that you can have the best of both worlds and actually play both games. In this article, we take a look at what would be the reasons why you’d pick one game over the other.
Tale of the Tape: EA Sports PGA Tour vs. PGA Tour 2K23
Here are some statistics between the two that are relevant to this discussion:
|EA Sports PGA Tour
|PGA Tour 2K23
|Platforms
|PS5, Xbox Series X, PC
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
|Release Date
|April 7, 2023
|October 14, 2022
|Standard Edition SRP at launch
|$69.99
|$69.99 (PS5, XSX), $59.99 (XBO, PS4, PC)
|Courses (Licensed) at launch
|30 (28)
|21 (20)
|Pros at launch
|22
|14
|Cross-Play and Cross-Platform
|Yes, Post-Launch
|Yes, Post-Launch
|LPGA
|Yes
|Yes
Why Pick EA Sports PGA Tour?
EA Sports PGA Tour simply is made of better quality material. Although that doesn’t make it perfect, it does have a better presentation and deeper, more strategic gameplay features. It also has a more exciting Career Mode, and has undoubtedly more famous courses as it has exclusive rights to the Masters courses, including the Augusta Masters course. It also boasts a more technologically-advanced backend system for its golf ball physics with the Shotlink Trackman, which, although not in your face, definitely is felt throughout the game. Here are the pros of picking EA Sports’ golf game:
- Better Career Mode
- Deeper Gameplay
- A lot of Quickplay Game Modes
- Better Ball Physics
- More Licensed Courses at launch
- More Pros at launch
- Better Graphics and Presentation
- Has all four Majors
Why Pick PGA Tour 2K23?
PGA Tour 2K23 also has good features that could make people consider it over EA’s version. For starters, its controls are much more intuitive, and it has a more fun progression system with its unique skill tree. It also has way better player customization, better online features, and has crossovers with the other 2K games. It’s also more intuitive and has many ways to help out newbies to get better at the game. Also, it has Topgolf and Course Designer! Here are the pros of picking PGA Tour 2K23:
- Closer likeness for its pro player character models
- Deeper player customization and more customization options
- Has crossover guest pros like John Cena (WWE 2K23), Michael Jordan (NBA 2K23), and Stephen Curry (NBA 2K23)
- More online gameplay features and game modes
- Has Topgolf
- Easier to get into
- More interesting design in character skills and club customizations
- More brand apparels
- Better UI and Menus
- Course Designer
And that’s it for our comparison between the two games. Again, while EA Sports PGA Tour is technically the better game between the two, there are still good reasons why you’d like PGA Tour 2K23 more. For more on gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.