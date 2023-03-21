Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas running back Bijan Robinson will likely be the first player taken at his position. Not only is he set to be the top running back in this class, but there is also a case to be made that he is one of the best overall players out of this group.

On Monday night, Robinson posted on his Instagram story that he was in Philadelphia. To make things even more interesting, he was right in front of Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles.

With the departure of Miles Sanders, the Eagles are now in the market for a new go-to option out of the backfield. Based on the current makeup of the roster, the team could have flexibility through the draft. With that being said, they could look to add a player such as Bijan Robinson.

The Eagles currently have the 10th and 30th overall picks in the first round of the draft. If Robinson is available at either spot, he could be an option for this team.

During his time at Texas, Bijan Robinson was elite. Through three seasons, he rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Robinson took his game to new heights. Over 12 games, he recorded 1,580 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Jalen Hurts leading the charge, the Eagles offense relied heavily on a strong ground game in 2022. Adding Robinson to the mix could take this already elite offense to an even higher level.