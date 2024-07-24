Draft strategy for the Philadelphia Eagles centered on strengthening a secondary that had problems in 2023, contributing to a disappointing season. The Eagles first two picks came from the cornerback position. Unfortunately, one of those new weapons has been declared out for multiple weeks amid training camp.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the injury of Cooper DeJean. Fowler said DeJean will begin camp on the non-football injury list. DeJean will be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Fowler quoted a league source, saying DeJean suffered the setback after getting caught in an awkward position during offseason training. The injury is unrelated to any prior injury. Fowler added the Eagles are confident in a quick recovery and that he will contribute as expected this season.

Still, without a full training camp, DeJean may fall behind in terms of getting ready for the Eagles’ season opener.

Eagles’ CB Cooper DeJean expected to make impact

The Eagles grabbed DeJean in the second round with the No. 40 overall pick. The 6-foot, 198-pounder brings a variety of skills to the NFL. Described as a Swiss army knife, DeJean could find himself playing every secondary position. Also, he could make significant contributions on special teams.

Pro Football Focus highlighted his premium size for the cornerback position, which allows him to be effective in run defense. Also, he brings impressive instincts and football IQ.

DeJean also brings a flair for big plays, returning an FBS-best three interceptions for touchdowns in 2022.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vince Fangio told theeagleswire.com that versatile players can fill important parts of his scheme — if they can play multiple positions at an acceptable level.

“There’s a lot of players that physically are capable of being versatile,” Fangio said. “Where a lot of them get eliminated from being versatile is they struggle to learn the assignments and the techniques and the execution at a couple different positions. There are a lot of guys that are versatile physically, but can’t do it mentally.”

Despite the addition of DeJean, Pro Football Focus rated the Eagles secondary at No. 24 still in the bottom third of the league, saying the 2023 dramatic dropoff may not be reversible with the current roster group.