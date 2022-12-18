By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.

Via Jeff McLane on Twitter:

“He’s getting there. We’ll see… He wasn’t quite ready yet. When he’s ready, he’ll go,” said Sirianni of Goedert.

Goedert has not played for the Eagles since Week 10. He was placed on IR with a shoulder injury back in November and has missed over a month of action since. He’s missed the Eagles’ matchups with the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and now again vs. the Chicago Bears. Goedert’s next chance to play will come in Week 16 vs. the Dallas Cowboys in what figures to be a crucial matchup for the NFC East rivals.

The Eagles offense had been firing on all cylinders during Goedert’s absence, but they took a step backward against the Bears. Jalen Hurts did not throw a touchdown despite throwing for more than 300 yards. He had two interceptions in the game, but was mostly a threat on the ground. Hurts rushed 17 times for 67 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Dallas Goedert has 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards and three touchdowns receptions. He signed a four-year, $57 million extension with the Eagles in the offseason.