Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve.

Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder, a clear indication that he is doing well after suffering the significant injury in their Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

After the Eagles placed him on the Injured Reserve, Goedert is required to be sidelined for a minimum of four games. He revealed his plan to get back to the lineup as soon as gets off the IR, though, which means he could suit up in Week 15 when they play the Chicago Bears.

“I feel really good. Hopefully everything turns out the way it’s supposed to,” Goedert said of his injury recovery, via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL with their 10-1 record. Even in the absence of Dallas Goedert, they were able to beat the likes of the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean Jalen Hurts and the Eagles don’t need their reliable TE. In fact, with the production of their TE group decreasing as Goedert remains out, they will definitely benefit with the early return of the fifth-year pro. In the nine games he has played so far this 2022, Goedert has made 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns.

But before Goedert returns, Philadelphia first plays the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively.