Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to roll as they beat the Green Bay Packers 40-33 and improve to 10-1. However, another key player was added to their injury report. This time, it was C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson has been stellar for the Eagles so far, leading the team with six interceptions and recording 60 total tackles and eight passes defended. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 24-year-old safety suffered an injury to his kidney that will sideline him indefinitely.

“Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Sunday night’s win over the Packers, per sources,” writes Pelissero. “It’s a non-surgical injury. Testing is ongoing, so timetable still TBD, but it is not expected to be season-ending.”

The Eagles have tons of talent on their defense, namely in the secondary with Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Still, losing their ballhawk safety for an unspecified amount of time is an unfortunate update to deal with. Fortunately, the playoffs are still many weeks away and the injury isn’t expected to be season-ending, as Pelissero notes.

Although Gardner-Johnson’s injury update leaves him without a timetable, the Eagles should be able to get other key players back soon. Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis should return this season. AJ Brown is fighting through an illness that led to him popping a blood vessel in his eye but was able to play (and score a touchdown) against the Packers.