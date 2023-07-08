Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is so talented that he drove a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion cornerback into retirement. During a recent episode of his podcast, former NFL star Richard Sherman revealed how the Eagles wideout made him rethink everything in regard to his career plans.

“DeVonta must’ve run this comeback. I had him under control, I was like, bam, quick jam, easy, had him under control. He must’ve stopped and I tried to stop and my whole groin said, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap,’ and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa.' Then you’re trying to guard and chasing him around and you’re like please don’t throw him the ball, please. My coach is looking at me on the sideline like, ‘Hey, you wanna come out, you wanna come out?’

I’m like, ‘Yeah, but they’re in a hurry-up,’ so I’m like bailing out. At that moment I was like yeah, this is probably my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right here.”

Sherman said that the Eagles wideout made stopped on a dime in a comeback route- and the star corner's body would simply not do what it needed to do.

The NFL star, who took the league by storm as a shutdown corner, then shockingly admitted that he was hoping the Eagles wouldn't throw Smith the ball.

It was at that point, Sherman says, that he realized he didn't have it “for these young dudes.”

These words mean something coming from Sherman, whose peak was as high as any corner in recent memory. Eagles fans already knew Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy with Alabama before rattling off 916-yard and 1,196-yard seasons in his first two campaigns, was special.

Now they know just how special. Sherman likely won't be the last corner who feels this way while covering the young Eagles wideout.