The Philadelphia Eagles currently carry the best win-loss record in the 2022 NFL season. At 13-1, they are the No. 1 team in their division, conference, and the entire league. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing their only loss of the season so far against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Here, we’ll look at the Eagles and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

The Week 16 battle between the Eagles and Cowboys will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and feature two explosive quarterbacks. The Cowboys will try to imitate Washington’s ground-and-pound strategy from their shock victory in Week 10 by unleashing Dak Prescott against a run-friendly Philadelphia defense.

This crucial NFC game will have playoff ramifications. There are many exciting games to watch, so this won’t be the only important game on the schedule. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth, though, and a win here should clinch the division for them. That, in turn, should strengthen Philly’s case to be the overall top seed in the NFC.

Having said that, let’s discuss the Eagles and their dream NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.

Eagles Dream Playoff Scenario

Divisional Playoff

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings

The Eagles actually already played the Vikings this season. Philly beat Minnesota back in Week 2, 24-7. Jalen Hurts vastly outplayed Kirk Cousins in that game. Hurts tallied 390 total yards with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.7. Meanwhile, Cousins had 241 total yards, one TD, and three INTs. He ended up with a 51.1 passer rating.

This was a game just flat-out dominated by the Eagles both in the air and on the ground. Philly also forced the Vikings into three turnovers. Eagles RB Miles Sanders rushed for 80 yards, while receivers Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith each had 80+ receiving yards.

This would be a very winnable matchup for Philly in the Divisional Playoff, though the Vikings likely won’t be blown out in the same way as in Week 2. Still, Hurts is the much better QB in this matchup, and he should dominate.

NFC Championship

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

This would be the dream NFC Championship showdown for football fans everywhere. On one side, we have the best team in the conference, and maybe the entire league going up against one of the most storied NFL franchises. Remember also that the Niners have had a helluva lot to go through this season after losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Third-stringer Brock Purdy is looking pretty good, though, so this should be an interesting clash.

Both teams haven’t played each other this season, so the Eagles might be coming in blind, so to speak. The same goes for the 49ers, though. Philly’s defense will be tested by San Francisco’s three-headed offense headlined by Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. However, the Niners also have to deal with the Eagels’ even more high-powered offense led by Hurts, Sanders, and AJ Brown.

This will be a close one, though, since the 49ers do have arguably the league’s best defense right now. San Francisco relies on the likes of Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga on D. They can surely give Hurts & Co. some fits. Still, when the smoke clears, the deeper, more consistent team with the better QB should win. That’s Philadelphia.

Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills

The headlines and art cards will read: Jalen Hurts vs. Josh Allen. Boy, oh boy, this is going to be an awesome matchup.

They also haven’t played each other this season, so this would be quite exciting. It’ll be the top NFC team against the top AFC team, which is how things should be anyway. On one side, we have a team billed (pun intended) to be the deepest in the entire league, while on the other, we have a team that has performed the best so far this season.

The Eagles will have their hands full against Allen, who rivals Hurts as an elite passing-rushing QB. Allen also has a plethora of excellent deep targets led by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dawson Knox. And then if Devin Singletary plays solidly, he’ll be a problem, too. On defense, Buffalo can rely on Greg Rousseau, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Jordan Poyer, among others.

Needless to say, this would be the Eagles’ toughest matchup of this campaign. That’s just the way it should be since if these two teams meet, it’ll be in the Super Bowl. The shootout between Hurts and Allen should be one for the books, with Hurts also relying on his own offensive weapons to try and win.

This would be a dream Super Bowl for the Eagles, the league, and football fans everywhere.