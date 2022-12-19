By Ben Cooper · 4 min read

The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.

The NFC may not have as many Super Bowl-caliber teams as the AFC, but they have multiple playoff-level teams. The Green Bay Packers sit on the outside looking in, and a lot would have to happen for them to get in. Teams in the NFC South, including the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Falcons, could all make it as only one game separates them from the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With that said, here is the current NFC playoff picture after Sunday’s Week 15 action.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The Eagles have been a dominant team all season long. They have a great roster all-around, with talented players at every level. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been dynamic this season, throwing for 3,472 yards along with 22 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He is a dual-threat QB and has contributed 747 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns.

While it wasn’t pretty, a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears this week keeps them rolling as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional battle in Week 16. The Eagles are in great shape to stay atop the NFC playoff picture.

2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off NFL history this week with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis blew a 33-0 lead, which is the biggest lead blown in history. The Colts are led by Matt Ryan, who blew the biggest Super Bowl lead to the New England Patriots. The Vikings have a ton of talent, most notably Justin Jefferson, who is one of the premier receivers in the NFL.

Jefferson is having a historic season, as he could beat the receiving record. On the season, he has hauled in 111 passes for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns. The Vikings pulled off the miracle comeback and will look to keep it rolling against the Giants.

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with so much talent on both ends of the field. They have played well even with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy taking over as the quarterback for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who took over for the injured Trey Lance.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football with a great showing. San Francisco has a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl with a highly talented roster.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a rough campaign but lead the weak NFC South. They narrowly hold the divisional lead even with Tom Brady under center. In Week 15, Tampa Bay lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are a contender in the AFC.

Brady and the Bucs have some work to do, as the division is up for grabs.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFC, but the Eagles are holding on to the division. They have an elite defense and have great weapons on the offensive end. Dallas has to be more consistent offensively with Dak Prescott under center to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Cowboys had a narrow loss to Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime on a Dak Prescott pick-6. Dallas will look to take down the Eagles next week.

6. New York Giants (8-5-1)

The New York Giants have an elite running game with star Saquon Barkley and a solid defense to back them up. Barkley is the key for New York offensively, and they need to open the passing game through him. The Giants have the talent to be a playoff team, and it will be up to the final games. Their controversial win over the Commanders gives them a good chance of remaining in the NFC playoff picture.

7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

The Washington Commanders have an elite defense but have struggled offensively. Washington can sneak into the postseason, but it will be up to improving their offense down the stretch. The loss to the Giants was a tough one, with Terry McLaurin’s ref controversy and other issues with the officiating taking center stage.

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

The Seattle Seahawks being in playoff contention is a surprise after trading Russell Wilson. However, the Seahawks are fading after starting 6-3, and it won’t be easy for them to make it in the NFC playoff picture.

The Thursday Night Football loss to the 49ers was a tough one, and the Kansas City Chiefs are up next.

9. Detroit Lions (7-7)

The Detroit Lions have been the miracle story as Dan Campbell has them fighting for the playoffs. Detroit pulled off another win this week by taking down the New York Jets. The Lions play hard every play and have trick plays that make them exciting to watch.

They are on fire and could make it to the playoffs if they win out. The NFC playoff picture is going to come down to the final stretch, and it will be exciting to see how things play out.