The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys and 49ers may have beaten the Eagles down but Jalen Hurts' spirit and optimism still remains high.

The Philadelphia Eagles are now on a two-game losing skid. This may have been okay if small errors snowballed into losses in the clutch but they have been blown out. There is one glaring issue in the Jalen Hurts-led squad. It is that they have not been able to pull away from teams that look like Super Bowl contenders. But, the quarterback knew that they could do better than this. They have now suffered losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

“It’s something we are going through. Not something we are stuck in” was how the Eagles quarterback outlined their current situation.

Jalen Hurts could not lead his squad to an offensive touchdown. It took a 42-yard recovery from Jalen Carter for the Eagles to have even gotten six points in their game against the Cowboys. Moreover, he was eclipsed by Dak Prescott who got two touchdowns and 271 passing yards over him. The same thing happened in the previous week against the 49ers as Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy popped off. Their offensive engine is just not having a good stretch of games to close out the year.

The best the Eagles quarterback could give after these blowouts were encouragement and accountability, “We have to all be better and that starts with me.”

Overall, they still have a 10-win record. But, a huge improvement to be made would be mounting comebacks or finding a plethora of in-game adjustments to stay within striking distance of the opposing squad.