As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to fight tooth and nail against the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the NFC Championship game, there's one specter hanging over the team's heads like something out of Eastern State Penitentiary: Kellen Moore interviewing for head coaching jobs.

That's right, while Nick Sirianni, Vic Fangio, and the rest of the organization are keying in on how to defeat Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and company, Moore will be pulling double duty as he also prepares decks on why he's the right man to lead another organization into the future.

Concerning? In the eyes of some fans, yes, but Sirianni has other opinions, as he told reporters on Friday.

“Yeah, he’ll be in all the meetings and doing all his work, there is no doubt. He has been all week, and he has done everything the way he’s needed to do it to get us ready for this. I think there is sometimes a misconception of coaches, that at the end the week you don’t get any time to relax. There is a time on Fridays and Saturday afternoons where you do that,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Those are the times that, in these scenarios, guys have earned the right to interview for jobs. I think that we’re not the only ones in this position. There are a lot of teams that are still going this weekend that are having guys do this as well. [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] is ready, has our team ready. He’s handled it big time all week. I really never thought that he wouldn’t. He’s handled it like a pro.”

Fortunately, no matter how Moore's coaching pursuits shake out in Dallas, New Orleans, and beyond, the Eagles won't completely have to throw together a new scheme on the spot, as Philadelphia's current scheme isn't solely designed by the former Cowboys QB but instead a mixture of his ideas and Sirianni's own concepts.

“Yeah, still pretty much exactly how we talked about it. I wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, this is 50% this, 20% that.’ I can’t do the math on that,” Sirianni said. “But as you watch the tape, there are different things that we’ve been doing that have really helped us. There are some things that are similar to what we’ve done in the past because we’ve been good at those things. And then there are things that are new to both what we’ve done and Kellen’s system as well. Like I said, Kellen’s done a phenomenal job of handling all those things, putting our offense in positions that we been successful in. Can’t say enough good things about both coordinators.”

Would it be a shame to lose Moore to another team, especially the Cowboys? Yes, after changing out coaches every single year since Jalen Hurts was drafted, getting some continuity for QB1 would be very much appreciated heading into 2025. Still, if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, that loss would be a minor loss in pursuit of a major victory.