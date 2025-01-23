Three individuals have been charged in connection with a $200,000 scam involving fake memorabilia purportedly signed by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Robert Capone, 51, LeeAnn Branco, 43, and Joseph Parenti, 39, are facing multiple felony charges, including theft and forgery, for their alleged roles in the elaborate scheme.

Authorities allege the trio sold more than 1,100 counterfeit items, including helmets, jerseys, photos, and footballs, falsely advertised as authentic Jason Kelce memorabilia. The items were allegedly distributed through two sports memorabilia businesses owned by Capone and Parenti, with Branco playing a key role by providing fake verification of the items’ authenticity.

The scheme, which relied heavily on deceiving buyers about the legitimacy of the Eagles memorabilia, reportedly included an attempt to bolster credibility by leveraging a photo opportunity with Kelce himself. According to officials, Branco attended an autograph signing event in Pennsylvania in June 2024 and took a photo with Kelce. Investigators allege the image was later used to falsely validate forged memorabilia despite Kelce never signing the items in question.

The scam unraveled after a buyer reported suspicions to local law enforcement, prompting an investigation that uncovered the breadth of the fraudulent operation. Prosecutors say the accused trio worked together to exploit Kelce’s popularity and the demand for his autographed merchandise, using Branco’s position at Beckett Authentication Services to fabricate legitimacy.

Capone was arraigned on Wednesday and released on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in early February. Branco and Parenti have yet to surrender but are expected to turn themselves in soon, at which point they will face arraignment in Pennsylvania.

In announcing the charges, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele emphasized the seriousness of the case. “This is not just about stolen money—it’s about trust. The public relies on authenticity when they purchase memorabilia, and schemes like this undermine that trust,” Steele said. The case serves as a reminder of the growing risks in the sports memorabilia market, where the demand for autographed items from stars like Jason Kelce creates opportunities for fraud.

As the investigation continues, fans are urged to verify the authenticity of memorabilia through reliable sources and reputable businesses. Meanwhile, Kelce himself has not publicly commented on the case. The charges against Capone, Branco, and Parenti highlight the significant consequences of exploiting sports enthusiasts for personal gain. If convicted, the trio faces up to 60 felony counts, marking a substantial step toward justice for those impacted by the scheme.