Eagles’ A.J. Brown shows he’s a devoted dad after birth of first child

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown revealed that his girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy ahead of Week 4, per Josh Tolentino. They decided to name his son A.J. Brown Jr, officially making him A.J. Brown Sr.

Tolentino later shared a report that highlights Brown’s dedication to both football and his family.

“A.J. Brown practiced today with the hospital wristband still attached to his right wrist. He’s head over there after he completes his responsibilities here at the facility. Brown adds Jr. is very healthy and his big sister, Jersee, couldn’t stop smiling last night,” Tolentino shared on Twitter.

A.J. Brown commented on his status for the Eagles’ Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The mental part of the game doesn’t change for me. I’m doing everything I can to be ready to go.”

A.J. Brown will play on Sunday barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Eagles are off to a 3-0 start and Brown has played a pivotal role in their success. He’s reeled in 20 receptions with over 300 yards and a touchdown over Philadelphia’s first three games of the season. He’s recorded at least 5 catches in each game, including a 10-reception performance in the Eagles’ season opener.

A.J. Brown will look to channel his new dad strength and help Philadelphia improve to 4-0 on Sunday. However, they will have their work cut out for them as they prepare to take on the surprisingly impressive Jacksonville Jaguars. The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.