3 bold Philadelphia Eagles predictions for Week 4 vs. Jaguars

With the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars just over the horizon, the prospect of a 4-0 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the Eagles-Jags game, it’s time to make some Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 bold predictions.

Eagles fans are flying high, and very little can bring them down. They have the Toyota and NFC Defensive Players of the Week thanks to monster performances from DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham, respectively, scored a monster win over a division rival and were able to bring down former quarterback Carson Wentz a season-record-setting nine times, which is the most in a game by the Eagles since the now-infamous Jets game in 2019.

Now turning their attention to a deceptively good Jaguars team supercharged by their new head coach, Philadelphia will welcome Doug Pederson to town for the first time since he was handed his walking papers in January of 2020. They’ll have to see if Nick Sirianni can best his football tree grandfather, if you will, and find out if their mutual Frank Reich connection will serve as a benefit to either offense or a curse that benefits the team’s respective defenses. Either way, expect an incredibly entertaining game filled with intrigue and interesting storylines to follow.

📺: #JAXvsPHI on Sunday on CBS at 1PM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2022

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) (Watch Football Live Online Without Cable I Fubo TV)

3 predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 game vs. the Jaguars.

3. Haason Reddick continues his sack streak

After failing to secure a sack in either of the Eagles’ first two games of the year, Haason Reddick broke out in a major way in Week 3, picking up 1.5 sacks in his hybrid role as a base-down linebacker and subpackage edge rusher. Playing just 43 defensive snaps versus the Washington Commanders in Week 3, likely because the game wasn’t particularly close for very long, Reddick showcased that tantalizing combination of bend and burst that allowed him to record double-digit sacks in two-straight seasons.

Though neither of the Jaguars’ tackles have allowed a sack so far this season, Reddick has the ability to rush from all over the defensive formation and an ability to pull cleanup duty against a quarterback with average athleticism like Trevor Lawrence.

2. A.J. Brown leads the Eagles in receiving yards

The Eagles have, like, really good wide receivers. That’s right, after having to cobble together production from the receiver position from some not-so-good pass-catching options, the Birds have a legit WR1 in A.J. Brown, an awesome young WR1B in DeVonta Smith, a pair of situationally proficient slot options in Zach Pascal and Quez Watkins, and one of the best tight ends in the NFL that no one ever seems to talk about in Dallas Goedert.

Who will lead the team in receiving yards in any given week is really a crapshoot based largely on how opposing defensive coordinators decide to formulate their game plan. With that being said, Brown is still one of the best receivers in the NFL and should be able to bull up on the Jags’ top cornerback, Shaquelle Griffin, for a big game.

1. Jalen Hurts outduels Trevor Lawrence

Though Jalen Hurts and Lawrence weren’t members of the same draft class, the duo are both second-year full-time starters and, thus, will likely be sharing the NFL stage for a very long time. Fortunately, after dominating the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, expect to see Hurts continue his dominance against the Jacksonville Jaguars’ ascending defense while leaving fans wondering which quarterback is more “pro-ready” at this stage of the game.

No offense to Lawrence, he’s been playing good football and is a big reason why the Jaguars are 2-1, but he’s yet to crack 300 yards passing or combined at any point this season, whereas Hurts is averaging 305 passing yards and 55.7 rushing yards per game in 2022. If Hurts shines, the hype train is only going to continue to grow.