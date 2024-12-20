A knee injury will not stop AJ Brown from taking the field in Week 16. Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup with the Washington Commanders, Brown confirmed that he would not sit out of the contest despite his nagging injury.

With a simple retort, Brown told the media on Friday, “I'm playing,” per team reporter Jeff McLane. The 27-year-old had been limited in practices all week due to the recurring issue he has been dealing with for most of the season.

Fifteen weeks into the season, Brown has already missed three games in 2024. However, his knee issue does not seem to be a concern in Week 16 as Philadelphia prepares to enter postseason form. His clearance gives Jalen Hurts his entire arsenal against the Commanders, excluding tight end Dallas Goedert.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have already clinched the NFC East. However, their 12-2 record is tied with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the best in the conference, giving them reason to push to the finish line for the No. 1 overall seed.

Brown currently leads the Eagles with 946 receiving yards and is tied with DeVonta Smith for the team lead with 56 receptions. With another 54 receiving yards, the star wideout will notch his third straight 1,000-yard season. He is well on his way to doing so, having recorded over 50 yards in nine of his 11 games on the year.

Eagles seek first-round bye with three games remaining

With three games remaining on their schedule, the Eagles suddenly have the No. 1 seed in the NFC in their grasp. Should they get past the Commanders in Week 16, the first-round bye would be theirs to lose.

Despite being tied with the Lions and Vikings entering the week, Philadelphia's rest-of-season schedule gives them an edge. After their meeting with the Commanders, the Eagles end their season with games against the floundering Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Both the Cowboys and Giants own losing records with New York, in particular, already looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.

The matchup with the Commanders is hardly a pushover, but the Eagles will have all the momentum in the game. Aside from already owning a win over Washington, Philadelphia will ride a 10-game win streak into the meeting. They have not lost since Week 4, going undefeated since their bye week.