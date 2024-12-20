Once the Philadelphia Eagles' passing game was questioned heading into Week 15, Jalen Hurts and Philly's receiving corps clicked in their 27-13 win against the Steelers. However, after getting a veteran rest day on Wednesday, Eagles receiver AJ Brown's injury update on Thursday raised some questions, per Jimmy Kempski on X.

“AJ Brown was just ‘rest' yesterday,” Kempski wrote. “Today he’s ‘knee/rest.' ”

Now, while Brown missed practice on Wednesday for a rest day, it's interesting to see him on the team's injury report as a limited participant on Thursday with an apparent knee injury.

However, his status for the game is uncertain, as Brown's knee injury seemingly came out of nowhere. Whether it's serious enough to keep him out of Week 16, however, is unknown.

Eagles WR AJ Brown's Week 16 status uncertain following injury update

Following Thursday's injury report, the Eagles' passing game could flounder if Brown's knee holds him out of Week 16 against the Commanders.

With the Eagles on top of the NFC East following their 10-game winning streak, it would take a significant drop-off in the last three weeks of the season for them to not clinch the division.

And considering how effective their passing game was against the Steelers, Brown being out in Week 16 could be a major loss.

In Week 15, Brown was the team's leading receiver, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Now, while Brown is clearly important to this offense, Philly's offense is loaded with talent.

Not only do they have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but the Eagles have a strong quarterback in Hurts, a potential league MVP in Saquon Barkley, and a great receiving duo in Brown and Smith.

If Brown is held out of Week 16, Smith is still a reliable receiver, paired with one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

So, while clearly the Eagles don't want to be without Brown, the possibility is there after Thursday's injury report.

However, with a few days until their Week 16 matchup, Brown has plenty of time to get his knee feeling right before the Eagles take the field on Sunday afternoon.