Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean can be expected to see action on the field soon. That's after Philly made an announcement on Tuesday that it has activated the first-year pro off the Non-Football Injury List amid Philadelphia's joint practice this week with the New England Patriots, per the team's official website.

“He's going to get some individual work today, see how he feels,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of DeJean.

“He's progressing nicely and will get some individual work, don't know about the team stuff yet, but let's see how he is through individual,” Sirianni added.

DeJean has missed participating in Eagles training camp due to a lower-body injury (hamstring) he suffered while working out in the offseason.

While there is no certainty that DeJean will be able to take part in the joint practice with the Patriots, his being activated is a great sign for the Eagles, as they look to help the rookie prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. He was also seen walking on the field looking healthy and ready to do some activities.

At the moment, the Eagles have DeJean listed as limited along with wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), defensive back Mehki Garner (hamstring), and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion).

Others who are not practicing Tuesday are linebacker Oren Burks (knee), tight end Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson (shoulder), and defensive back Caden Sterns (knee).

Cooper DeJean has a chance to see action in the remaining Eagles preseason games

The Eagles are also scheduled to face the Patriots in a preseason game this coming Thursday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Philadelphia is aiming for another win in the preseason after beating the Baltimore Ravens on the road last Friday to the tune of a 16-13 score.

After three years playing college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes, DeJean decided to turn pro and apply for the 2024 NFL Draft where he was taken in the second round (40th overall) by the Eagles. Philadelphia traded up with the Washington Commanders to get DeJean, sending picks no. 50, 53, and, 161 to the NFC East division franchise.

During his time with the Hawkeyes, DeJean collected seven interceptions and 120 total tackles across 30 games. He also had 13 passes defended. He was an integral part of Iowa football's stout defense in the 2023 campaign where the Hawkeyes were ranked fourth in the nation with just 14.8 points allowed per game and fifth with only 170.7 passing yards surrendered per contest.