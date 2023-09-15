Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown may have been a huge part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run last season, but he wasn’t all that involved in the team’s Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Brown was so frustrated at his lack of targets on Thursday Night Football that he got into a heated exchange with his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, on the sideline, and head coach Nick Sirianni had to step in.

After the game, Brown didn’t stick around to talk about what motivated his unhappiness in his team’s 34-28 win. According to Victor Williams, host of The Philly Pod, “AJ Brown wasn’t in the locker room when opened to reporters.”

AJ Brown is upset about something…pic.twitter.com/DwCIk32PBL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 15, 2023

The exchange between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts came between the third and fourth quarters, with the Eagles up 27-14 in Week 2 against the Vikings.

Brown finished the game with six targets and four catches for 29 yards, and in the first three quarters — before the blow-up — he had just three targets, all completed. Right after the sideline dust-up, the next throw went to Brown, as did two more throws on that drive. One actually went for a 25-yard touchdown but was called back thanks to a Rashad Penny holding call.

The Eagles ultimately didn’t need Brown all that much in Week 2 as the offensive line and run game dominated the Vikings to the tune of 259 yards on the ground.

It’s not great when a star player loses it on the sideline during a game and then doesn’t talk to the media afterward, especially after a borderline-dominant win. However, that’s just par for the course with diva wide receivers these days, and on Thursday, Brown proved he’s in that class.