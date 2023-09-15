During the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 defeat of the Minnesota Vikings, WR AJ Brown was visibly heated towards Jalen Hurts. He came back to the sideline at the end of the third quarter and ripped into his quarterback. Brown seemed unhappy with his target share, despite the Eagles' commanding 13-point lead. Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the altercation after the game.

“The conversations we have on the field are gonna be private,” Sirianni said. “Y’all don’t need to know what was going on there.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A.J. Brown finished the game with just four catches for 29 yards. His running mate, DeVonta Smith had four catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. Three Vikings pass catchers outshined him as well.

Moments after Brown's outburst, he caught a pass in the end zone that got called back for offensive holding. The following play, Hurts targeted him on another deep ball. Brown thought a Vikings defensive back interfered with him as he tried to catch the pass, but it wasn't called.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Sirianni explained that Brown's emotions were just a sign of his competitive nature. “[Hurts and Brown] genuinely like being around each other. They want to make plays for each other. They don’t want to let each other down,” Sirianni said.

Last year was Brown and Hurts' first season together as teammates. Brown had by far his best season, reaching career highs with 88 catches and 1,496 yards and tying his career high of 11 touchdowns.

This is a duo that pushes one another to be better. Despite Brown's frustration over targets, the Eagles are 2-0, and that's what matters.