The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t sitting quietly as JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to fan the flames of his budding personal rivalry with the team after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Responding to a lengthy video skit in which the free agent wide receiver mocks Eagles players and coaches while playing multiple roles, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, Philadelphia’s AJ Brown and Darius Slay issued stern warnings to Smith-Schuster on social media.

From last night: #Eagles AJ Brown tweets-deletes shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster. "Leave me off all your TikTok shii p*ssy." pic.twitter.com/ruIQh0g2DU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2023

Bra just asking for it… mf lame af!!! https://t.co/93XQOFUV5a — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 2, 2023

Brown quickly deleted his Twitter posts threatening Smith-Schuster, one of which came via direct message. Slay’s post about Smith-Schuster “asking for it” remains active on his Twitter feed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ongoing dispute began after Smith-Schuster made light of James Bradberry’s pivotal defensive holding call in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, one that allowed Kansas City to run out the clock for a game-winning field goal. Though Bradberry admitted after the game that he grabbed Smith-Schuster, the veteran wideout nevertheless poked fun at Bradberry’s mistake in a Valentine’s Day-inspired Twitter post.

Brown and other players from the Eagles and across the NFL immediately chastised Smith-Schuster for his lacking sportsmanship, messages that only emboldened him to continue the feud. As the NFL offseason picks up, don’t expect it to end any time soon.

Smith-Schuster is a free agent, and there’s no guaranteeing the Chiefs will pony up the dough to retain him despite his quietly solid performance throughout 2022. No matter where he ends up, rest assured the Eagles will be ready for some on-field revenge at Smith-Schuster’s expense next season.