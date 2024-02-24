AJ Brown's future with the Philadelphia Eagles has been a major question mark this offseason. With plenty of trade rumors surrounding the wideout and considering his seemingly noncommittal attitude towards the team, many are asking if he's on his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.
Brown, however, shot down those talks in a recent interview on SportsRadio 94WIP, emphasizing his desire to stay with the Eagles despite what the rumors say.
“I want to be here. It's as simple as that. I love where I'm at, it's simple as that, next question,” Brown shared, via Eagles Nation.
Brown arrived in Philly in 2022 after being traded from the Tennessee Titans. He then signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the franchise, highlighting the Eagles' belief and commitment in Brown that they see him as part of their long-term future.
Unfortunately, while Brown had plenty of success on the field–even helping the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season–his time in Philly has been filled with controversy as well. His sideline outbursts and ugly relationship with the media have rubbed people off the wrong way, sparking talks that he might want out of the city and the team after just two seasons.
Clearly, though, AJ Brown remains committed to the Eagles. He also clarified in the same interview that he's misunderstood by the media and the Eagles fanbase, adding that his passion for the game and desire to win are being mistaken for anger.
AJ Brown clarifies sideline outbursts with Eagles
Brown's sideline meltdowns has been well-documented by the media, with his heated exchanges with quarterback Jalen Hurts, among others, caught by cameras a number of times already.
His lack of media availability has been a huge talking point as well, which the 26-year-old wideout addressed with SportsRadio 94WIP. For what it's worth, the same station called out Brown recently for his media antics and noncommitment to the Eagles.
“I'm not trying to change the media. I know it's been like this, and it'll be like this when I leave. I just think I'm so misunderstood. Everyone want to paint me like a diva. I yell on the sidelines and y'all assume it's about targets. What if I’m holding people accountable? Y’all just assume it's anger,” Brown said of his sideline outbursts, via The Trentonian.
“What if my flare ups on the sideline are because I care so much and want to hold people accountable and get them back up? Y'all just don’t see it from Jalen (Hurts) because that’s not his personality. But it’s mine. And I can do that because nobody works as hard as me and puts the work in as much as me, and I stand on that. Y’all take it as anger, it’s passion.”
When asked about not talking to the media often during the season, Brown added: “You wonder why? This is why. No matter I say, y’all are gonna run with something. It was never what Eagles did (or) said, it was AJ said. So I didn't want to do my team like that, so I stopped talking.”
It remains to be seen what will happen to AJ Brown next, but he certainly made his true feelings on the Eagles and his future with the team clear. As for his relationship with the media and the Philly faithful, however, it remains to be seen if anything will change after his latest remarks.