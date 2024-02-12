AJ Brown weighed in on the viral moment.

On Sunday evening, star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road from Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. One viral moment occurred fairly early in the game, when Kelce ran up to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a play call he was apparently unhappy with, making physical contact with the legendary coach in the process. After the incident, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, weighed in with a simple hypothetical prediction.

“If that was me I would’ve been kicked out the league,” wrote the Eagles star, via @1kalwaysopen_ on X.

Travis Kelce has indeed always been known to have a fiery personality out on the field, but it certainly looked as though he stepped over the line during his altercation with Reid. Over the course of this year, Kelce has been more so in the headlines for his relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift rather than for his play on the field, where his numbers dipped dramatically this season as compared to his usual Hall of Fame standards.

However, over the course of this postseason, Kelce has rediscovered his connection with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as the duo has connected for multiple touchdowns so far during the playoffs.

In any case, if the Chiefs continue to struggle against the 49ers, don't be surprised if tempers continue to flare