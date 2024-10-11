The Philadelphia Eagles have had an okay start to the 2024 NFL season. Philadelphia is only 2-2 headed into Week 6, which is not where they'd like to be. However, they have played valiantly in the face of multiple injuries at key positions on offense. Thankfully, the Eagles will be getting some much-needed reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball in Week 6.

Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson are off the injury report, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. All three players will play against the Browns on Sunday.

A.J. Brown has not played since Week 1 in Brazil, where he logged 119 yards and one touchdown. Brown then suffered a hamstring injury during practice heading into Week 2, which kept him out for multiple weeks. He will finally return for an Eagles team that desperately needs more juice on offense.

DeVonta Smith missed the Eagles' last game with a concussion. Adding both Smith and Brown back to the offense at the same time should cause some serious problems for the Browns on defense.

Finally, adding Lane Johnson back at right tackle should help add stability to Philadelphia's offense. He can help open up rushing lanes for Saquon Barkley and provide additional pass protection for Jalen Hurts.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts drops Nick Sirianni truth bomb after bye week

Jalen Hurts will certainly be happy to have the band back together on offense.

Hurts dropped some interesting quotes about himself and coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday during an interview with NBC Sports.

“We’re the two leaders of the team,” Hurts told NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro. “I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind, trying to get this thing right. I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he’s been able to accomplish.”

Hurts went on to explain how he and Sirianni have been able to persevere throughout a tough start to the season.

“Just continue to press on, on that,” Hurts continued. “Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity but we’ve experienced different levels of adversity together. We’re excited for what’s to come… I think this was probably, I’d say, one of the most efficient bye weeks I’ve been a part of in my career… Just being able to, like I said, share those moments and talk through some things and build.”

The Eagles can get moving back in the right direction with a win in Cleveland on Sunday.