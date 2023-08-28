The Philadelphia Eagles have a legitimate star duo at wide receiver with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, but Brown feels fans are siding with either one or the other.

That being said, the wideout wants them to just cherish having both of the pass-catchers on the same roster.

Via Martin Frank:

“AJ Brown says he senses Eagles fans are taking sides between him and DeVonta Smith. “They should appreciate us both.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Whether that's the case or not, Brown feels like it is. I'm sure Eagles fans do appreciate watching both guys do their thing on a weekly basis, though. It's one of the best duos in the league who make Jalen Hurts' life a lot easier.

AJ Brown had a monster first season with Philly, reeling in a career-high 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His workload was massive. As for Smith, he had 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and 11 scores. These two accounted for a lot of the Eagles' passing offense.

It would be absolutely foolish for Eagles supporters to actually side with one over the other. As you can see by the numbers, they're both absolutely crucial to the success of Nick Sirianni's squad and were a big reason Philadelphia made a Super Bowl run.

The best way to look at it is Philly has two WR1s. AJ Brown was just that during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Before he arrived in the City of Brotherly Love, Smith was developing into that for the Eagles.

There's no desire for Brown or Smith to be the number one option. They're just happy to be doing their part in this franchise winning games.