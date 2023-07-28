The Philadelphia Eagles offense has become synonymous with reliability and explosiveness in the realm of Fantasy Football. One player who has contributed significantly to this reputation is wide receiver AJ Brown. After joining the Eagles in 2022, Brown quickly established a strong connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown catapulted himself into the ranks of top Fantasy receivers. As we approach the 2023 season, Fantasy Football managers are eagerly anticipating what Brown has in store for them. In this comprehensive analysis, we delve deep into AJ Brown's Fantasy Football outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

A Standout 2022 Season

The 2022 season was a breakthrough year for AJ Brown. He firmly cemented his position as a premier receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Finishing the season as the WR5 in half-PPR scoring, Brown made his presence known from the very beginning. Remember that in a stunning display of skill, he made an impressive 45-yard touchdown grab to kick off the second quarter in the Super Bowl. That was pretty much a perfect symbolism for Brown's outstanding 2022 season.

Jalen Hurts leads the NFL this year with 13 – 20+ yard TDs AJ Brown’s 45 yard TD is the longest scoring play in an Eagles Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PBZvVE9uRF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2023

Throughout the regular season, Brown's contributions were nothing short of exceptional. It culminated in career-best stats of 88 receptions and 1,496 yards across 17 games. Remarkably, that was a single-season franchise record for receiving yards. It further solidified his status as an offensive powerhouse. Brown's ability to find the end zone was equally impressive, finishing the season with a total of 11 touchdowns.

A crucial aspect of Brown's success was his remarkable chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles recognized the immense potential of this dynamic duo and were determined to maximize Brown's involvement in their plays. As a result, Brown received 145 targets during the 2022 season. That's a number that Fantasy Football enthusiasts expect to see rise significantly in the upcoming season. Philadelphia's strategy was to get Brown the ball in open space, allowing him to utilize his incredible ability to run after the catch. This has proven fruitful and will undoubtedly continue to be a prominent feature of their game plan moving forward.

Fantasy Profile and Average Draft Position (ADP)

Unsurprisingly, AJ Brown is a hot commodity in Fantasy leagues. This is particularly true in dynasty formats. His impressive performances have earned him a first-round ADP in both 1QB and Superflex startup drafts. This makes him a valuable asset for teams aiming to achieve success both in the immediate future and in the long term. Brown's youth and potential for more growth further add to his allure and increase his value in Fantasy Football circles.

As per different platforms, Brown's current ADP for the 2023 NFL Fantasy Football season stands at around 2.10 in standard leagues and 2.06 in PPR leagues. This places him as a mid-second-round pick in both formats. That speaks volumes about his status as a top-10 Fantasy receiver across the board. Given his value and potential, fantasy football managers, especially in dynasty leagues, are wise to invest in Brown with their early-round picks.

Eagles' Offensive Outlook

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles boast one of the league's most reliable and explosive offenses in Fantasy Football. The 2022 season showcased the emergence of Jalen Hurts as a premier asset in the Fantasy realm. He had an immediate rapport with AJ Brown. We also saw the impressive performance of tight end Dallas Goedert, who finished as a TE1 on a per-game basis.

Philadelphia's commitment to creating opportunities for Brown, particularly in open spaces where he excels, bodes well for his Fantasy Football outlook in 2023. The team has a strong supporting cast and the dynamic playmaking ability of Hurts. Again, this star QB has proven himself proficient in both passing and rushing. As such, the Eagles' offense is poised to provide numerous opportunities for Brown to thrive. Consequently, Fantasy Football managers should confidently view Brown as a top-10 receiver in all formats. They should consider him for an early-round pick, potentially as early as the second round.

AJ Brown's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Following his highly successful move to Philadelphia in 2022, AJ Brown has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Fantasy Football. We project him to be among the top 10 Fantasy receivers across all leagues this year. He is undoubtedly a valuable pick in both standard and PPR formats. His standout performance in 2022, where he notched career highs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, further supports his Fantasy Football prowess.

Despite facing competition for targets from players like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, Brown remains the primary receiving threat in the Eagles' offense. Barring any unforeseen injuries, Brown is well-positioned for another dominant campaign. He should be targeted in all leagues as early as the 15th overall pick.

Looking Ahead

AJ Brown has had impressive performances. He has also had a strong connection with Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles are also heavily committed to maximizing their involvement in the offense. This means that Brown's future in Fantasy Football looks exceedingly bright.

As managers continue to seek valuable assets in fantasy football, especially dynasty leagues, Brown's value is expected to soar even higher in the coming years. The combination of his talent, youthful energy, and the Eagles' offensive firepower all point to a successful and fruitful Fantasy Football journey for AJ Brown in the 2023 season and beyond.