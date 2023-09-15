The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 to start their 2023 season but it hasn't been easy for the defending NFC champions. Philly held 16 and 20-point leads in each game, only to come out victorious by a combined 11 points against the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

Offensively the Eagles have struggled to move the ball at times, with the consensus of the blame being placed on bad play-calling by first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Philadelphia showed flashes of their explosive offense during Thursday night's win, but the fireworks on the Eagles sideline are becoming a more prominent topic of discussion.

At the end of the third quarter, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was visibly frustrated in a brief exchange with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown had six targets, catching four passes for 29 yards, his lowest yardage total since Week 10 of last season.

The Eagles zeroed in on the run for most of the game, only attempting 23 passes to 48 rushing plays. Brown was presumably upset about not getting his fair share of targets, considering he's the No. 1 option for Hurts in the passing game. Meanwhile, his counterpart Devonta Smith had four catches for 131 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

Brown did catch a touchdown pass that was called back for a holding penalty, then dropped another one while being interfered with, though a penalty wasn’t called. He did not talk to reporters after the game, leading people to believe there is more to the matter than what happened on the sidelines.

No reason to worry

Though it's difficult for some receivers to swallow, it's nearly impossible to have a monster game every week. That being said, Brown should get more than six targets in a game, so his reaction is warranted to a degree.

AJ Brown is hardly the first star player to grow frustrated with his usage during a game. The Eagles traded a first-round pick for Brown and expect him to pace their pass-catchers and lead the wide receiver group. Philadelphia is blessed to have another viable No. 1 option in Devonta Smith and the duo each played a significant role in the team's run to the Super Bowl last season.

The Eagles worked with the hot hand and relied on their running game after seeing how successful the Vikings were allowing it to be. It probably won’t be the only game the Eagles utilize that sort of game plan, but it won’t be their only offensive approach.

Anytime a star player gets into it with the team's quarterback it's going to cause a stir. AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts are good friends and have been for a while. Hurts played an integral part in getting Brown to Philadelphia and the two immediately hit it off as teammates both on and off the field last year.

Though we have yet to hear from Brown about his perspective of the situation, both Hurts and Smith downplayed the manner. In all likelihood, it was simply a star player getting frustrated about not seeing the ball. Unless someone on the Eagles indicates that it's more than that, Philadelphia fans shouldn’t worry about their star wide receiver's relationship with Jalen Hurts.