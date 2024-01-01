AJ Brown had a stern message after the loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a frustrating 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday, giving the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the San Francisco 49ers, as well as giving the lead in the NFC East back to the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown declined to talk to the media after the loss, saying that he had nothing to say about the loss.

“There's nothing to say,” AJ Brown said, when asked about the loss and overall struggles as of late, via Robert O'Neill of Awful Announcing. “It ain't directed towards y'all.”

It was the Eagles' fourth loss in the last five games, and the one win in that stretch came over the New York Giants. The Giants win was not very pretty either, Philadelphia will get a second shot at them to finish the regular season this Sunday.

As for the Cardinals game, it was a prime chance for the Eagles to get a win against one of the weaker teams in the league and put themselves in great position to clinch the NFC East in the last week of the season.

Last week after the win against the Giants, wide receiver DeVonta Smith said the team was not performing up to the standard they had, despite the victory. Center Jason Kelce echoed those sentiments on his podcast. Now, Brown is making his frustrations very apparent after the latest loss.

The Eagles need a win, and a Cowboys loss to the Washington Commanders next week to win the NFC East. If that does not happen, Philadelphia will enter the playoffs as a wild card team and will have to play on the road.