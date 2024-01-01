DeVonta Smith's ankle injury isn't expected to be a major injury issue for the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a complete free fall after suffering a 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and to make matters even worse, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith picked up an ankle injury along the way. The Eagles need to get their act together soon, which makes the latest update on Smith some good news for Philly as they head into Week 18.

Smith still managed to play 88 percent of the Eagles offensive snaps against the Cardinals, hauling in three passes for 30 yards, but he was seen leaving the game in a walking boot, raising some concern over what he was dealing with. As it turns out, Smith is nursing a minor ankle sprain, and the belief is that it's not a major injury that is going to require him to miss an extended period of time.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, who was spotted leaving yesterday’s game in a walking boot, is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain, sources say. He’ll have more tests today, but not considered a major injury.”

Eagles need DeVonta Smith healthy if they intend on getting back on track

This is a great update on Smith, as he has been arguably their most consistent offensive weapon during their recent slide. While A.J. Brown draws a ton of attention, Smith is winning his one-on-one matchups, and manages to keep the passing game afloat by making himself available for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles will still be trying to win the NFC East in Week 18, so chances are they will do what they can to get Smith back on the field as soon as possible. However, it looks more than likely that they will end up being the fifth seed in the NFC instead, and with a quick turnaround for Wild Card Weekend on tap, it may be smarter to try to get him ready for the playoffs. Either way, Smith should be on the field for their wild card action, but his injury status is one worth monitoring throughout the week.