After a shocking and brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Nick Sirianni called out the Eagles, saying that they need to be better.

It's panic time in Philly. Even during the Philadelphia Eagles' 10-1 start to the 2023 season, there were some glaring red flags around the team. Most of us had faith that the team would figure these out, though. Five games later, and the Eagles are now 11-5, dropping four of their last five games.

The Eagles' latest loss might be the most humiliating one: a comeback loss to the struggling Arizona Cardinals. Yes, that same Cardinals team that lost the number one pick in 2024 due to this win. If Philly wasn't panicking before, they sure are now. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed that sentiment during his post-game interview, per ESPN.

“We have to get things fixed,” he (Eagles coach Nick Sirianni) said, “and we have to get them fixed fast.”

The Eagles' loss to the Cardinals was just the latest manifestation of the many flaws the Eagles have had this season. Their defense has quite clearly regressed, with their linebacking core taking most of the struggles. Gone are the 2022 Eagles that destroyed opposing offenses.

On the other hand, Philly's offense was nothing but a shell of itself. A frustratingly conservative play-calling approach has stymied the Eagles offense more than opposing defenses. They were unable to capitalize when they got great field position, and they were unable to stop the Cardinals' offense when it mattered the most. It's apparent that the departures of Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon hurt more than they expected.

The silver lining for the Eagles is that they at least have clinched a playoff spot no matter what happens in Week 18. There's still some time for the team to fix their mistakes. Because, let's be honest: the way they're playing now, they're going to get bounced of the playoffs sooner than later.

“I think there's going to be a lot people trying to point the finger at different things and everybody's got to stick together,” Sirianni said. “We win as a team, we lose as a team, and together is the most important thing we can be right now. We're in the playoffs — a lot of teams want to be in the playoffs. We still can do some things here and our goals are still in front of us.”