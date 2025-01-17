With the winter in full effect during the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata wasn't too fond of the cold weather the team played in during their Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers. And with the Eagles hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, the Australian native had brief comments on how the weather affected him last week and how it will continue to affect him for the remainder of the playoffs, per Devan Kaney on X.

“It's miserable,” Mailata said. “I'm not going to lie.”

Considering the weather Mailata grew up with, living in Australia before joining the Eagles in 2020, it's been an adjustment for the 6-foot-8, 365-pound beast of an offensive lineman.

Usually, the linemen tell other position players to embrace the cold, given the added insulation of most linemen. But not Mailata.

While the cold was miserable for him last week, he understands the advantage of playing in Philadelphia, PA, during the winter, especially in the divisional round.

“But, that's one of the advantages of playing at home, you've got to get used to this weather,” Mailata said. “For it to be very consistent weather, it's good for us. But, again, it's whoever shows up on Sunday.”

That can sometimes be the case, but other times, it doesn't matter as much.

However, given the Eagles' opponent in the divisional round, their weather could play a huge factor on Sunday.

The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees on Sunday in Philadelphia, making for a rather cold day. For the incoming Rams, it could feel even colder than that.

Now, just because a player gets drafted to the Rams, that doesn't mean they're automatically not built for winters elsewhere on the map.

For those who have lived in LA for a significant period, they could be used to the year-round warm weather of California.

And with Sunday's game expected to be freezing cold, literally, it could make for a slight advantage for the Eagles.

As Mailata expressed, however, even he was miserably cold during their game against the Packers. And when looking at most of the Eagles' roster, a majority of their players come from SEC schools that are located — as the name of the conference implies — in the Southeastern part of the United States.

So, while some might be used to the weather at this point in Philly, their Aussie-born tackle wasn't too thrilled about the game's upcoming forecast.