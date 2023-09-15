The next Avonte Maddox injury update sounds like it’s not going to be something Philadelphia Eagles fans want to hear. The defensive back left the game in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings and didn’t return. As of Friday morning, while nothing is confirmed, the prognosis sounds bleak.

“I’m hearing it does not look good for Avonte Maddox … to what extent should be revealed later today,” NFL reported Derrick Gunn wrote on Twitter. “That’s a shame. He’s such a good good guy.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later shared a further injury update on Maddox.

“Eagles’ DB Avonte Maddox is feared to have torn his pectoral during Thursday night’s win over the Vikings, per source. He is expected to get a second opinion; if it is confirmed, he would be out for the season,” Schefter reported.

Maddox is a six-year NFL vet who has played for Philadelphia his entire career, playing in 62 games and starting 37. Before he left the Eagles Week 2 game against the Vikings, the corner had two tackles and a forced fumble. He is a valuable member of the Philly secondary thanks to his ability to play both safety and nickel corner, as he did on Thursday night.

The Avonte Maddox injury update — if he will indeed miss significant time — is a major blow to the Eagles defense. The injuries on that side of the ball, and really around the whole team, are already starting to pile up just two weeks into the 2023 campaign.

Cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blakenship (ribs) both missed the Vikings game with injuries, as did linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is now on injured reserve with a foot injury. On offense, running back Kenneth Gainwell missed the game with an injury, and wide receiver Quez Watkins left the Vikings game with a hamstring injury and also didn’t return.

The small silver lining here is that the Eagles now have an extended break before their next game. Philadelphia won’t play again until Monday, September 25, when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers for Week 3’s Monday Night Football matchup. That gives the banged-up players some extra time to recover.