The Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 2 Thursday night clash against the Minnesota Vikings is tough timing for the team as Philly is dealing with several injuries on both sides of the ball. With the next game just a day away, the latest Kenneth Gainwell and James Bradberry injury updates are that the running back and cornerback are both out for Week 2.

“Eagles are listing RB Kenneth Gainwell and CB James Bradberry as out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Vikings,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The James Bradberry injury update isn’t surprising at all after how things unfolded this week. The CB suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 1 over the New England Patriots, and after he didn’t practice Tuesday, it became nearly impossible for him to get back for Thursday with the way the NFL concussion protocol is set up.

Second-year corner Josh Jobe should start in Bradberry’s place Thursday night.

As for the Kenneth Gainwell injury update, the RB is dealing with bruised ribs, and there was a little more optimism for his potential status Thursday. However, after also not practicing on Tuesday, the team decided to sit the starting RB down for the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup with the Vikings.

RBs DeAndre Swift, Boston Scott, and Rashad Penny — who was a healthy scratch on Sunday — will pick up the slack for Gainwell who had 14 carries, four catches, and 74 all-purpose yards against New England.

In other Eagles injury news, safety Reed Blakenship (ribs) was also ruled out, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (ribs) is the only other player on the injury report, and he is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice Tuesday.