49ers star Dre Greenlaw and Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro have already apologized to each other following an incident in Week 13.

It appears that everything is now water under the bridge for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro, with the Niners star revealing that he and DiSandro had already apologized to each other (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN).

“We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that,” Greenlaw said. “He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that.”

It is hopefully the conclusion of this saga that started when Greenlaw slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground during the third quarter of Week 13's game between the two Super Bowl contenders. DiSandro entered the frame looking as though he was just trying to break up the players amid the commotion near the sidelines when he got hit in the face by Greenlaw, leading to the latter's ejection.

In the aftermath of the incident, the NFL released a memo on Wednesday asking every team to “ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.”

The 49ers, who ended up winning the game versus the Eagles, 42-19, will next deal with the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 14.