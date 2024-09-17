The Philadelphia Eagles took a crushing 22-21 loss to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a solid showing in his second game with the Eagles. However, Bill Belichick highlighted an intense moment for Barkley during Monday's matchup with a comical NSFW comment.

The Eagles had possession of the ball in a fourth-and-four situation early in the first quarter when Jalen Hurts took the snap and tried to find an open receiver. As Hurts scanned the field, Barkley attempted to make a quick dash to get open from the backfield. However, Barkley got knocked to the ground by a Falcons defender before getting the chance to wave to Hurts.

Bill Belichick recounted the play before revealing his hilarious remark on what happened to Barkley:

“Just watch Barkley… They hit him. That's [Lorenzo] Carter coming around with good awareness. He saw Barkley coming through the line of scrimmage and knocked his a** down,” Belichick said on “ManningCast”, via NFL on ESPN's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Belichick praised Carter for the “heads-up play” on Barkley. The former Patriots coaches' commentary was funny, but if the Falcons had allowed Barkley to get free, it could have resulted in an Eagles touchdown.

Barkley did not see the defensive block coming, but he will likely have his head on more of a swivel for next time.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles face questions after tough Falcons loss

Saquon Barkley had an impressive start to his Eagles tenure. He rushed for 109 yards and two TDs on two carries in Philly's 34-29 win over the Green Bay Bay Packers in Week 1. He performed soundly Monday night as well, except for a crucial dropped pass in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had a chance to take a final advantage over Atlanta with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Jalen Hurts threw the ball to a streaking Barkley on third-and-three that could have given Philly a first down, but the ball slipped from Barkley's hands.

Barkley shared a somber admission about the costly blunder after the game:

“I dropped the ball and we lost,” Barkley said, per Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

Ultimately, Philly's defense could not stop Kirk Cousin's game-winning drive that handed them their first loss of the season. The game's ending was tough to swallow. Yet, the Eagles look to bounce back and have an improved showing in Week 3.