The Philadelphia Eagles came so close to getting a win on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia seemed to be in control for most of the game, but one play that did not go their way ended up costing them the game. It is always tough for NFL teams to dominate the majority of the game but still come up with a loss.

One the would be game-winning drive, the Eagles simply needed to convert a third and three to ice the game. Unfortunately, a Jalen Hurts pass intended for Saquon Barkley fell incomplete. That left the door open for the Falcons to march down the field and win on a Drake London touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.

Barkley made a blunt statement about his part in the play that lost the game for the Eagles.

“I dropped the ball and we lost,” Barkley said after the game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that the Falcons simply played better football than the Eagles towards the end of the game.

“They made a couple more plays than we did down the stretch. We made some plays; they made more,” Sirianni said, per ESPN. “And that’s on all of us. That starts with coaching and goes to the players. We are all responsible for the loss.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains late-game blunder against Falcons

It should be no surprise that Sirianni was asked to explain why the Eagles passed on third down late in the game.

Sirianni defended his team's decision.

“You know, again, in that scenario, I was thinking they might not have any timeouts there, but obviously, they did with the incomplete pass,” Sirianni noted. “You know, that would have come down to maybe a minute, and so we wanted to go up six points, you know, and it didn't work. So, the decision to pass it there – again, like I said – they were junking it up inside, with it being 4th and 3, to go for it, I thought, you know, with them not having any timeouts, I wanted them to be down a touchdown and see if they could drive the field, and they did. Hats off to them.”

The Eagles now fall to 1-1 and are tied with the Commanders and Cowboys in the NFC East.

Philadelphia travels to New Orleans to take on a fiery Saints team in Week 3. It will be a tough game to get back on track.