Hours after the Philadelphia Eagles added Rashaad Penny to their running back room, the defending NFC Champions brought back a familiar face in Boston Scott.

Scott is set to return to the Eagles backfield after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth close to $2 million, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The “Giant Killer,” as he’s been dubbed by the Philly fanbase for his stellar performances against the New York Giants over the years, will return for his sixth season with the Eagles.

Scott has spent most of his time with the Eagles as a backup, starting in just 12 of the 60 games he’s appeared in for Philly. He has scored 17 touchdowns in his career, 10 of them coming against the Giants.

Philadelphia adds Scott to a small list of returnees from last year’s run to the Super Bowl. The Eagles also brought back fan favorites Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham on one-year deals.

They also re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year deal to sure up the defensive backfield.

Boston Scott was one of two running backs that were free agents from the 2022 Eagles along with Miles Sanders. Sanders’ days in Philly seem to be all but over with the acquisition of Penny and the emergence of Kenneth Gainwell last season.

Though Eagles fans may be excited about the return of Scott and others, surely they’ll be looking for the team to continue to bring back key pieces from last season, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles very likely will look quite different overall though, particularly on defense.