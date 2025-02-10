It was a special moment for the Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham as he returned for Super Bowl 59 and was part of the defensive effort that led to the 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. As Eagles fans celebrate the victory in capturing their second Super Bowl in franchise history, one has to wonder about the career of Graham.

The 36-year-old defensive end has played 15 seasons with Philadelphia as he will call it a career that was closed with a Super Bowl win. However, Graham makes a plea to Howie Roseman that he doesn't want his football career to be over, though it won't be on the field according to CBS Sports.

“Let me tell you: I wanna learn as much as I can. If you want an intern coming in, I wanna learn under Howie [Roseman, Eagles general manager],” Graham said. “We got something special going on. We got the secret sauce.”

“I wanna be a part of every little thing,” Graham continued. “That's why, even if I am done [playing], I'm not done with this organization. I'm gonna be here somehow, someway. I'm gonna figure out where my place at.”

It was a dominating effort from the Eagles against the Chiefs in every aspect, but the defense showed out, getting pressure on Mahomes to force the star quarterback into tough situations. Philadelphia would have six sacks and forced Mahomes to throw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Brandon Graham on the Eagles running it back

Even if the Eagles veteran in Graham retires this season, he wants to see unlimited success for the team and is confident Roseman will find a way to keep all the pieces together so they can run it back.

“I'm gonna make sure I keep motivating the guys,” Graham said. “I'm thankful that we got some young guys that are gonna be here, I don't know how [Roseman will] keep them all, but he'll figure out a way.”

“I felt like Jerome Bettis, the year he went out in Detroit,” Graham continued. “I feel like, getting a two piece for Philly? We should be going for three, but you know what? I'll take my two. I can't wait to celebrate in Philly.”

There is no doubt that he has the respect of everybody in the locker room, like left tackle Jordan Mailata who spoke about a goal for the team being to give Graham another championship before heading off into the sunset according to the New York Post.

“One of our goals for the long run was just to get Brandon a Super Bowl,” Mailata said. “[He was saying], ‘Just one more chance.’

“We believed him,” Mailata continued. “The ultimate goal was to get it done but to get it for Brandon if this is his last year. For him to go out as a champion, that’s special. That’s something that we are going to remember. I just realized that was my last game with B.G.”

Graham wasn't the only one who had retirement talk on him as offensive lineman Lane Johnson did as well, but the Eagles star confirmed after the Super Bowl he won't. The team looks to win two straight championships next season.