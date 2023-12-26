BG isn't giving up.

When it comes to the ups and downs of being a professional athlete in Philadelphia, few have as much experience as Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

A first-round pick out of Michigan during the Andy Reid era, if you can believe it, Graham has been mock traded to just about every team in the NFL a time or two over his tenure before slowly but surely becoming one of the true OGs of the team, with his strip sack on Tom Brady arguably the play of the team's lone Super Bowl victory.

So when Graham speaks about resilience, fans should listen, right? Well that was the exact message 55 was selling to anyone who would listen after Philly's 33-25 win over the Giants, and hopefully, fans will be listening.

“We got to be building, building, and getting hot at the right time,” Brandon Graham told reporters after the Eagles game via Zach Berman. “Like I told Jalen, man, I love seeing you smiling out there, because we all feel that. That's the biggest thing, making sure we're having fun. We know we have the players. Let's not make it not fun when we're winning. Don't let people on the outside make you feel like, ‘You all barely did this…' There's no almost, no barely. Did we win, or do we lose?”

Are the Eagles struggling at the moment? Sure, but they could get hot at any point, and when the playoff rolls around, all it takes is a few strong games from Nick Sirianni's squad to bring another Vince Lombardi Trophy back to South Philadelphia.