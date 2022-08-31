Brian Westbrook joins XFL in unique role

The XFL is hiring former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook as the Director of Player Engagement, per The Markcast. Westbrook is a 9-year NFL veteran who retired in 2010. XFL President Russ Brandon released a statement on the decision to hire Westbrook.

“Brian is an incredibly important hire for the XFL as he will be a key driver behind the League’s commitment to holistic player development. Following his impressive career in the NFL, Brian has done a phenomenal job building his brand while also committing himself to help other athletes reach their maximum potential on and off the field. We’re excited to have him on our team to create new, unmatched opportunity for player success.”

Brian Westbrook will oversee matters that involve player and coach relations. Additionally, he will oversee player development off of the field and player marketing.

Westbrook, who’s NFL career spanned from 2002-2010, spent 8 years in Philadelphia with the Eagles before spending his final season with the San Francisco 49ers. He made two Pro Bowl teams during the course of his career. In 2007, Brian Westbrook led the league in yards from scrimmage (total rushing and receiving yards) with a mark of 2,104. Overall, he enjoyed a highly successful career as a player.

But now he will have the chance to help grow the XFL. The league has slowly begun to gain traction as of late. Having a former NFL player helping oversee valuable growing techniques such as player marketing should help the XFL continue to draw interest. The league will relaunch in the spring of 2023.