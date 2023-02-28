The Philadelphia Eagles have already filled out one part of their coaching staff, as they promoted Brian Johnson to be their new offensive coordinator. Now, they are also close to officially hiring their new defensive coordinator. Philly is reportedly close to selecting Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano’s reporting.

“#Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai has emerged as a strong candidate for the Eagles DC job, with people with Seattle and other candidates for the Philly job bracing for Desai to get it, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me. Philly still going through process, with nothing official, but Desai appears well-positioned.”

The Eagles lost their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Gannon, who coordinated Philly’s amazing regular-season defense, will now be the head coach in Arizona. That move, along with Shane Steichen leaving for the Indianapolis Colts, gutted the coaching staff of the reigning NFC champions.

Desai will be coaching an Eagles crew that is loaded with playmakers at nearly every position. Their defensive line is stacked with talented edge rushers and a budding star in Jordan Davis. The same holds for their linebacker and secondary positions. Philly needs a coordinator that can make them a consistent threat week after week.

The Eagles’ defense looked dominant before their Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, the biggest reason for their loss was their inability to slow down KC’s offense when it mattered the most. Giving up back-to-back touchdowns on identical plays was simply unacceptable. Here’s to hoping Desai (if he is indeed selected) would not let this happen.