Sunday marks a rather momentous occasion for Philadelphia Eagles fans. After all, this marks the first time that Carson Wentz will be playing against his former team. While it won’t be happening in front of a Philly crowd, you can expect that emotions are running high for Wentz and his former teammates.

Ahead of their Week 3 match, Carson Wentz went up to some familiar Eagles faces and gave them a good old hug. First on his list was general manager Howie Roseman, who he met in the middle of the field. Afterwards, he ran up to long-time center Jason Kelce and also gave him a hug. (via John Clark)

Carson Wentz and Howie Roseman just hugged on the field Carson Wentz chased after Jason Kelce to give him a big hug pic.twitter.com/MO9JcLc1DT — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

Carson Wentz’ exit from the Eagles left some fans confused and disheartened. At one point, Wentz was the face of Philadelphia. He was playing at an MVP-level, carrying the offense by way of offensive mastery. However, in the 2018 season, the QB would be sidelined with an injury. Philly would then go on to win the Super Bowl that year, all with Wentz on the sideline as Nick Foles led the team.

After that injury, Wentz was never quite the same again. Inconsistency and turnovers started to plague him with the Eagles. Eventually, the team moved on from him, trading him to the Indianapolis Colts. Now with the Washington Commanders, Wentz looks to prove everyone that he can still be that same MVP-level QB he once was.

As for the Eagles, they currently have a promising quarterback in Jalen Hurts leading the way. This matchup will be between the past and the future of Philly football. Buckle up: this is going to be a wild ride.