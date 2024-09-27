Philadelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson has reportedly faced fines for the second consecutive game. According to a tweet from Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Gardner-Johnson for throwing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara out of bounds on the third play of Sunday’s matchup.

Expand Tweet

Despite being fined, the defensive back was not penalized for the play during the game. Gardner-Johnson also faced a fine for a taunting violation following Philadelphia’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The intense showdown between likely NFC contenders in New Orleans featured a scoreless first three quarters, accumulating only three points. Yet, the fourth quarter came alive as both teams exchanged three touchdowns in rapid succession.

Things got heated between the Saints and the Eagles

Philadelphia secured a 15-12 victory, fueled by two touchdowns from running back Saquon Barkley. His first score, a 65-yard run, occurred after Saints defensive lineman Khristian Boyd delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith out of the play. The NFL imposed a $4,600 fine on Boyd for the hit.

Few teams in the NFL faced more pressure in Week 3 than the Philadelphia Eagles. They aimed not only to move past their surprising Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons but also to create more distance from last season's disappointing finish.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 147 yards and carried the offense during critical moments, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. His second touchdown clinched the game.

The Eagles defense effectively subdued a once-dominant Saints offense, allowing the Eagles' offense to make crucial plays late in the game, including Barkley's two touchdowns and a 61-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert that set up the final score.

The win was crucial for Philadelphia, especially after their loss to the Falcons, where they found themselves at Atlanta's 10-yard line with a three-point lead in the final two minutes and the NFC South team lacking any timeouts.

Barkley's missed catch on an important third down stopped the clock, leading the Eagles to choose a field goal to increase their lead to six instead of attempting a fourth down conversion. This proved detrimental, as Kirk Cousins swiftly guided the Falcons down the field for the game-winning touchdown, reversing a game that the NFC East team appeared to dominate.

CJ Gardner-Johnson criticizing the New Orleans Saints

“Man, that’s the nastiest s— I’ve ever seen in football, man,” Gardner-Johnson said of the hit on Smith.

Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, rightly criticized the Saints for a “cheap shot” on teammate DeVonta Smith.

“You clearly saw that forward progression was halted. For them to take a cheap chance on one of our key players shows what kind of team they are. They are frontrunners.”

“You guys always talk about Ceedy this, Ceedy this, but let’s talk about how they’re playing dirty on their end. Ultimately, the league will settle it. … We have the copy and keep going,” Gardner-Johnson continued.

The Saints selected Gardner-Johnson in 2019 with a fourth-round pick, and he spent the first three seasons of his career with New Orleans.