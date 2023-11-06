Don't expect to see Dallas Goedert in action anytime soon after the tight end suffered a forearm injury in Week 9 vs. the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup in Philly in Week 9 on Sunday. However, the win appears to come at the cost of one of their offensive weapons in tight end Dallas Goedert, who suffered a fractured forearm in the third quarter of that contest, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, as well, per sources. Either way, Goedert is set to miss time and is an injured reserve candidate.”

The Eagles are hoping that Goedert's injury is not more serious than it already appears, but it does seem that they will have to prepare for a potential absence of the tight end for at least several weeks. Before exiting the Dallas game, Goedert had made three catches on four targets for 50 receiving yards.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert expected to miss several games

With Goedert — who signed a four-year deal worth $57 million with Philadelphia in 2021 — expected to be sidelined for a long time, the Eagles will have more work on the plate for Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam, while AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will also see an uptick in their usage downfield. Brown and Smith are the chief drivers of the Eagles' offense downfield but losing someone like Goedert, even temporarily, leaves Philadelphia without one of their major red-zone weapons.

The Eagles can also make a move to address their TE depth in the coming days and weeks, with Philadelphia entering a bye in Week 10 before resurfacing and taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 11.