Dating back to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a clear effort to acquire Georgia Football players. Through the draft, free agency, and trades, the team has added several Georgia players on both sides of the ball. On Wednesday, newly acquired running back D’Andre Swift met with the media for the first time. During the conversation, he spoke about the Bulldogs’ presence in Philadelphia.

Swift first stated, “Eagles definitely know where to get their players from,” according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

D’Andre Swift then spoke about the collection of Georgia players that the Eagles have assembled. He also acknowledged that head coach Kirby Smart has played a role in how the players have developed.

“That’s just a testament to show the job Kirby and his staff does preparing players for life after football and the next level,” said D’Andre Swift.

Over the past two drafts, Georgia has made a strong effort to add Georgia players. In the 2022 NFL Draft, they used their first two selections to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Following a strong rookie campaign from both players, they used the same method in 2023. With their first three selections, they added defensive tackle Jalen Carter, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and cornerback Kelee’ Ringo. Along with the recent addition of D’Andre Swift, the team now has a league-high six Georgia players.

Following the departure of Miles Sanders, it was unclear how the Eagles would address their backfield. Now with the arrival of D’Andre Swift, they have added a proven veteran to the mix. They have also added yet another Bulldog to the roster.