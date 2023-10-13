The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be without two impactful defensive players on Sunday against the New York Jets. Darius Slay and Jalen Carter both continue to miss practice as they deal with knee and ankle injuries and are expected to miss Sunday's game, according to Ian Rapoport.

Slay has not practiced all week. He's played all but one defensive snap this season for the Eagles. He missed just two games in his first three seasons in Philly.

Carter missed practice on Thursday after participating on Wednesday. He's burst onto the NFL scene through five games, recording 3.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles in that span.

The good news for the Eagles is that neither injury is expected to be long-term and both are expected to be back next week. However, the future of wide receiver Quez Watkins is cloudy as he aggravated a hamstring injury that kept him out of two games earlier this season.

The Eagles will still be seen as heavy favorites against the Jets despite the injuries and being on the road. Philadelphia is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers being the other.

The Jets are coming into this game with some momentum after a win last week following a gutsy performance in a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Zach Wilson played much better in those two games and has found some confidence under center. He'll be facing one of the toughest defenses in the league on Sunday though.

Even if Darius Slay and Jalen Carter don’t play, the Eagles defense should give Wilson and the Jets some problems.