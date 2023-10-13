This isn't an NFC East rivalry game, but a Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 contest will be at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Albeit to take on not the New York Giants, but the other occupant of that stadium, the New York Jets.

For the Eagles (5-0), the start of their season has been steady if a bit unspectacular. It feels like this team isn't quite firing on all cylinders. It speaks to how good they are, then, they remain undefeated.

QB Jalen Hurts leads an offense that ranks in the top five in points per game, while the defense ranks in the top half of the league in opponents' scoring. That balancing act makes them a difficult out each and every week, and one not reliant on any one position group or style of play. They can play any way an opponent wants and still win.

The Jets, on the other hand, transparently are working through some things on offense. QB Zach Wilson has shown flashes since taking over for Aaron Rodgers — good flashes and some really, really ugly ones, but Gang Green did just enough to beat the Denver Broncos on the road last week. Still, until Wilson can be counted on to play a full game without a backbreaking mistake, the Jets' ceiling will be limited.

So, which Eagles team will we see this week? And how will they deal with a Jets squad trending up(ish) despite early season adversary? Let's try out some Week 6 bold Eagles predictions and see where we land.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. DeVonta Smith leads the way

The Eagles' dynamic receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have put up remarkably similar stats so far this season. Brown barely edges Smith in targets (42 to 34), receptions (25 to 23), yards (300 to 290), and touchdowns (three to two.)

But for Week 6, we'll predict Smith comes out on top for Philly's passing game. The Jets do not send top cornerback Sauce Gardner to travel with opposing receivers, so offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will be able to move Brown and Smith around the formation to avoid Gardner as desired. Gang Green will hope to have No. 2 corner DJ Reed back from a concussion to help combat the duo.

While Brown mainly sticks to the outside, Smith can slide inside to the slot, which might open up chances for him against Jets linebackers and safeties, avoiding their elite cornerback duo. Look for Smith to outduel his teammate in Week 6.

3. Busy day for Jake Elliott

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Philly kicker Jake Elliott currently leads the NFL with 16 field goals made. Coach Nick Sirianni is not shy about calling on #4 to provide points when the offense stalls out. On Sunday, the Eagles will face a very good Jets defense that stops opponents inside the red zone at the league's third-best rate.

Sirianni and the Eagles probably aren't scared of being beat by Zach Wilson, so taking points when they are available seems like a wise gameplan. Chipping away with three-pointers might not be sexy (in the NFL at least,) but points may be at a premium. Elliott will take them when he can get them.

2. Breece Hall < 100 yards rushing

A torn ACL ended Breece Hall's rookie season prematurely last season. But the back returned to the scene of the injury and proved he's all the way back in Week 5, gashing the Denver Broncos on their home turf to the tune of 177 yards. It was Hall's second game of 2023 hitting the century mark, and was an emphatic performance that demands Nathaniel Hackett get the ball in Hall's hands as much as possible.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the Eagles know that. They also know that Zach Wilson is shaky and prone to mistakes. The Jets will of course try to limit Wilson's need to throw, but Philly won't get caught off guard by Hall. Expect the Birds to load up on stopping the run early against the Jets. Bottle up the run game, put some points on the board, and force Robert Saleh's side to play from behind. That doesn't add up to another big game for Hall.

1. Jets thwart Eagles' ‘Tush Push'

…Or whatever it is the Eagles call their QB sneak play. Even when opponents know it's coming, Jalen Hurts and the offensive line run their version of “fall forward” to perfection, grinding out first downs or scores at will. It's been nearly unstoppable.

Enter a young man by the name of Quinnen Williams. The Jets' star defensive tackle is having another Pro Bowl caliber season, and is equally adept at stuffing the run as he is rushing the passer. If the Eagles line up and think they can shove Williams aside, they might run into some resistance on that front. When Hurts and Williams meet at the line of scrimmage on Sunday, give Williams the advantage at least once.