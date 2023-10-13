The Philadelphia Eagles might be 5-0, but some things are not quite right with the team. They've struggled to put away teams that they should be beating comfortably given their pedigree. Their defense, which was arguably the best unit last season, has been rather hit-and-miss. Ahead of their Week 6 game against the Jets, they could be without two of their best players.

Jalen Carter, the team's standout rookie defensive tackle, unexpectedly missed the Eagles' last practice with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay did not practice as well. During a press conference on Friday, Nick Sirianni refused to commit on whether either player plays, per Josh Alper.

“Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Jalen Carter during his Friday press conference and didn’t commit to having either player in the lineup this weekend. Slay has missed two days of practice with a knee injury and Sirianni said that he does not expect it to be a long-term absence if he does sit out against the Jets.”

“Carter was added to the Eagles' injury report with an ankle injury that Sirianni said he suffered during practice on Wednesday. He said it’s not something the team anticipates will keep him out for a long time, but, like Slay, it could keep him out for Week Six.”

Jalen Carter has been playing up to his potential in his first season in the league. The Eagles' defensive tackle has already recorded 3.5 sacks in five games, including two against the Rams this last week. Meanwhile, Slay continues to be a rock for Philly in the secondary. Their absence will be missed against a Jets team that's seen some improvement over the last few weeks.